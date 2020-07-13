Tetrasoft India Pvt. Ltd. Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

Hyderabad: Tetrasoft, a leading provider of global information technology and consulting services company, today announced the Tetrasoft India Pvt. Ltd. has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Tetrasoft India Pvt. Ltd. has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Tetrasoft India Pvt. Ltd. in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT,” said Dr. Megan Pinnamaneni, CSO at Tetrasoft. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are happy that Tetrasoft India Pvt. Ltd. has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers.”

Tetrasoft is an emerging global information technology and consulting services company. Tetrasoft strives to harness the power of explosion of data, mobility, emergence of cloud-based business platforms, hyper automation including RPA, transforming ways of working, connected devices, and cloud integration to help customers transcend across digital generations.