Texas A&M University Press Book ‘Secrets of Snakes’ Wins 2020 National Outdoor Book Award

Secrets of Snakes: The Science beyond the Myths by David A. Steen, published by Texas A&M University Press, has won the 2020 National Outdoor Book Award (NOBA) in the Nature and the Environment category.

NOBA is a non-profit educational program and the outdoor world’s largest and most prestigious book award program.

Secrets of Snakes seeks to bust snake myths by answering questions such as: Does the head of a snake reveal its level of danger? Are baby snakes more dangerous than adults? Can you tell the age of a rattlesnake by its tail?

Steen corrects falsehoods and misconceptions about snakes, and then “very effectively follows up by imparting information about snake ecology and biology. It is enlightening without being overly academic, perfect for anyone who wants to learn about the fascinating world of snakes,” according to NOBA’s review.

Featuring more than 100 color photographs, the book encourages readers to learn about the snakes around them and explains how scientists use the scientific method and critical thinking to learn about the natural world.