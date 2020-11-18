The Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention to be held fully online, from 14 to 19 December 2020

After broad consultations, the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has decided to continue with the organization of the 15th session of the Committee from 14 to 19 December. However, for the first time the session will take place online due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions.

H.E. Ms Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport of Jamaica will conduct the debates during six days between 13:30 and 16:30 (Paris time). The session will keep to a restricted agenda that focuses on listing mechanisms (2020 inscriptions, number of files to be examined in the coming years, establishment of the Evaluation Body for the 2021 cycle), the examination of periodic reports of Urgent Safeguarding List elements, and the date and venue for the 16th session of the Committee. See the working documents including the recommendations of the Evaluation Body for details of the 2020 inscriptions.