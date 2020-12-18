The Karelian Souvenir Ensemble took part in the Multinational Karelia Festival

From November 26 to December 4, the Festival of National Cultures “Multinational Karelia” was held – an event aimed at creating a culture of tolerance and interethnic harmony. For several years in a row, this festival has been held by GAPOU RK “College of Technology and Entrepreneurship”.

A traditional college event, the Festival of National Cultures “Multinational Karelia” – one of the significant events did not work out as planned. Currently, we are all at a distance from each other, but modern technical capabilities allow us to see each other, sing songs in different languages, read poems, see representatives of different nationalities living in our republic. 2020 is a special year for our republic – an anniversary one, therefore this Festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Karelia, told the team members. The folk dance collective of Petrozavodsk State University “Karelian Souvenir” has been taking part in this important event for several years now. And this year was no exception. The team continues to work actively and participate in various events.

In the past years “Karelian Souvenir” presented dances of different nationalities at the festival. This time he showed “Zaonezhsky circular dance”.