To combat Covid -19 , RCF comes out with a new product : Hand Cleansing Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) Based Gel

New Delhi: To assist Government in its Effort to combat Covid -19 , Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF ) a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has introduced a Hand Cleansing IPA Gel ‘’ RCF SAFEROLA”

According to RCF This Hand Cleansing Gel is a skin friendly moisturizer based hand-sanitizer which contains Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) and Aloe Vera extract. It is enriched with Vitamin-E and has a fresh lime fragrance.

RCF has made available this hand cleansing gel in easy to carry non spillable 50 ml and 100 ml bottles at a reasonable price of of Rs. 25/- and Rs. 50/- per bottle respectively. This is the maximum retail price fixed by the company for this product. RCF proposes to market this product through its country wide distribution network.

In wake of the current outbreak of COVID19 and ensuing market demand for hand sanitizers, RCF has provided safe and reasonably priced option as a small contribution towards containing the current pandemic spread.

Shri S C Mudgerikar , CMD , RCF, said that his company is happy to announce introduction of a new product RCF Hand Cleansing IPA Gel -‘’ RCF SAFEROLA” This product is RCF’s small contribution towards controlling spread of the current pandemic.

RCF a “Mini Ratna” , is a leading producer of fertilizers and chemicals in the country. It manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals. The company is a household name in rural India with brands “Ujjwala” (Urea) and “Suphala” (Complex Fertilizers) which carry high brand equity. Besides fertilizer products, RCF also produces a large number of industrial chemicals that are important for the manufacture of dyes, solvents, leather, pharmaceuticals and a host of other industrial products.