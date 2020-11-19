Tourism Minister Sushri Usha Thakur to flag off “Tigress on the Trail” rally

Bhopal : Tourism Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, will flag off a women bikers’ rally under the first women’s biking trail programme at Sair-Sapata on Thursday November 19. The 15 women bikers who are participating in the rally will begin their 1500 km journey from Bhopal to Madhai, Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Khajuraho and will return to Bhopal.

Women Bikers Participants

As many as 15 well-known female national level bikers are participating in “Tigress on the trail”. These include women bikers from Mumbai, Italy, Bhubaneswar, Tamil Nadu, Indore, West Bengal, Punjab, Pune, Patna-Bihar and Bengaluru. All these women bikers have a long experience. These women bikers will give the message of wildlife conservation, development of adventurous tourism and awareness of environment and health during their journey.

Principal Secretary Tourism Shri Shiv Shekhar Shukla told that the objective of the event is to convince all tourists that Madhya Pradesh is a completely safe destination for a “solo woman traveler”, where there are immense possibilities of adventure tourism. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has always been in the forefront in implementing innovations to promote tourism in the state. The first women’s biking trail “Tigress on the Trail” will be organized from November 19th to November 25th, 2020 to instill faith in tourists towards tourism and to apprise the tourists with the characteristics of major wildlife tourism sites like Madhai, Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna as well as all the national parks of the state and to promote tourism activities in the state especially adventure and safe tourism for women,

Principal Secretary Shri Shukla said that the route of the journey has been designed in such a way that the participants will be able to fully enjoy the beautiful plains of the tourist sites en route, so that these riders have a thrilling experience while they enjoy the panoramic views of the state. They can also provide information to the tourists about their smooth and safe journey through these tourist sites while introducing them to the attractive destinations of Madhya Pradesh.