Training program on Mushroom Cultivation held at Khonmoh

Srinagar: The Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare today organised a training program regarding Mushroom Cultivation on “Commercial Scale and its Sustainability,” under centrally sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) in the mining affected area of Khonmoh.

The Project Coordinator Mushroom, Farooq Ahmad Shah inaugurated the training camp. He said that the main objective of conducting such training camps is to give technical knowhow on commercial cultivation of Mushroom on scientific lines with main thrust on sustainability so that the youth engage themselves in self employment generation activities.

he Project Coordinator said that mushroom cultivation has commercial dimensions which can uplift the socio-economic status of growers. He impressed upon the concerned Officers to ensure that all the innovative steps are being taken to promote the mushroom sector.

He said that there has been a record breaking yield and production of mushrooms in the year 2020-21, and urged upon the mushroom experts and scientists of the department involved with the scheme to organize special training programs on scientific cultivation of mushrooms for the unemployed.

Mushroom Development Officer, Srinagar informed that Zewan village of Block Khonmoh has been adopted by the department as Mushroom village under PMKKKY and had established 52 mushroom units and all the units are running successfully.

He said that the beneficiaries of the village were given various inputs, training and awareness to update and engage them in the mushroom cultivation activity on a full time basis besides motivating others.

Meanwhile, the programme was attended by beneficiaries, educated unemployed youths of mining affected areas and other senior officers involved with the scheme.