Transcultura unites Caribbean and European artists to promote diversity of expression in the audiovisual industry

Opportunities and challenges offered by the European market for Caribbean audiovisual producers, filmmakers and animators were discussed by participants at the second forum of the International Creative Exchange Caribbean (ICEC) 2020 – Europe Connection.

Current trends indicate that producers prefer stories reflecting local voices and viewpoints, highlighted the writer, producer and director based in Scotland, Victoria Thomas, during her presentation “Opportunities for Culturally Diverse Stories in the European Film Space”, one of the activities that most attracted the attention of novel filmmakers from countries like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago or Belize.

Thomas’ reflection showed that, despite the continuous transformations of the audiovisual market, the power of the story remains an essential factor for success.

The meeting is part of the joint actions for cultural exchange and cooperation promoted by the Programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, funded by the EU and involving key actors from Cuba and the Caribbean. In alliance with the South-South Collective of Jamaica, this experience also included dialogues where young Caribbean filmmakers shared with experts their concerns, expectations and part of their creative work.

The working session took place on the Airmeet and Zoom platforms, and opened with a panel composed of Elisse Rappaport, Senior Producer at Kaya Content; Jason Lindsay, Director of the Full Circle Animation Studio, from Trinidad and Tobago; Deborah Hickling-Gordon, UNESCO expert from Jamaica; Beth Weinstein, marketing strategist from the United States; and Victoria Thomas herself.

From different perspectives, participants tabled the need to reach mutually beneficial cooperation agreements that contribute to increase the presence of Caribbean productions in the European market.