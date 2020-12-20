Trinity neurologist wins prestigious Healey Foundation Award

Professor Orla Hardiman, Professor of Neurology, Trinity College has been honoured, as part of an international collaboration, with the second annual Healey Centre International Prize for Innovation in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/motor neurone disease).

Professor Hardiman is part of an international team, Project MinE Consortium who is developing the largest single disease whole genome sequencing project in the world. The team have sequenced the genomes of 22,500 people to increase our understanding of the genetic variations that alter the risk of ALS/MND as well as other clinical aspects of the disease.

The impact of this sequencing is tremendous as the genes identified from this collaborative effort are currently and actively used in diagnostic tests, gene therapy and drug discovery efforts in the field.