TU Delft Nominator for The Earthshot Prize

On 1 November the search for the first winners of The Earthshot Prize began. Taking inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, the Earthshot Prize is a prestigious global environment prize, aiming to find new solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems. TU Delft is proud to have been invited to become a Nominator for the Prize – the only Dutch university Nominator, and one of over 100 organisations from across the world invited to submit nominations.

The coming weeks we will be searching our university networks, looking for individuals, communities, businesses and organisations whose solutions make the most progress towards achieving the five Earthshots – simple but ambitious goals which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all.

Find out more at earthshotprize.org.