Udhampur admin formulates action plan for winters; Sets up 24×7 control room

Udhampur: District Administration Udhampur has formulated a comprehensive action plan for winters and decided to set up a round the clock Control room for facilitating a prompt response to any emergency situation.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla today chaired a meeting with officer of various departments to review the action plan.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues which include Action plan with regard to road clearance in snow bound areas, managing uninterrupted movement of vehicles on National Highway old and new, Availability /stocking of ration supplies in the far flung areas, winter plan for maintenance and upkeep of power transmission and distribution system in hilly regions of the district, provisions for smooth connectivity during winter, winter preparedness plan with regard to other essentials services etc.

The DDC asked the concerned departments to take measures as per their Action plan for essential service and submit the Action taken Report within 3 days.

He directed the concerned to activate men and machinery to minimize the chances of disruption of traffic and other essential services. The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department was directed to carry out winter stocking of ration in areas which remain cut off due to snowfall especially at Latti, Basantgarh, Panchari and Moungri etc. The stock and supply position of medicines for the far-flung area was also reviewed and the CMO was asked to complete the process within two days.

Instructions were issued for making arrangements for road clearance during snowfall on National Highway and other internal vital links of the district.

The SDM Chenani was asked to furnish the action plan for the area within two days. The SDM was also asked to set up a control room at Sub–ivision quarter Chenani .

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohd Syed Khan, all SDMs, Chief Medical Officer, Dr K C Dogra, Executive Engineer PHE, Taj Chowdhary, Xen PDD, Rajinder Gupta and other officers of various department s were present in the meeting.