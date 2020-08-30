Unacademy to conduct holistic CAT preparation program: free mock tests and advanced workshops for CAT aspirants

New Delhi: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, is conducting a three tiered CAT preparation program for CAT aspirants which includes – T20 daily test series, CAT Championship with full length mock tests, and Unacademy CAT Workshops – advanced program.

This holistic CAT preparation model, will help students analyze, revise, and re-work their approach for the CAT examination. The entire program has been designed to help CAT aspirants with their preperation. Using the Uncademy platform, learners can prepare effectively for CAT with the guidance of Top Educators like Arun Sharma, Meenakshi Upadhyay, Abhilasha Swarup, Ravi Prakash and Bharat Gupta through feedback,strategy sessions, and workshops. Aspirants can log on to the Unacademy website or mobile app, and enrol themselves for the Unacademy CAT Championship, T20 or CAT workshop and test their knowledge and improve their skills.

● T20 Daily Test series for CAT: The test series will be conducted from Aug 24, 2020 – Oct 4, 2020, between 7:00 to 8:00 PM. The test will take place weekly and consist of 20 questions to be attempted over a period of 1 hour. The full length mock test will cover topics such as Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehensions. Learners will also get a quick analysis session for the tests every Sunday between 2 – 5:30 PM. Top CAT educators like Abhilasha Swarup, Lokesh Agarwal, and Agnimitra Aman will be taking up the sessions.

● CAT Championship: The CAT Championship provides aspirants with an opportunity to test their stamina and experience the CAT examination through the five free full length mock tests scheduled to take place from the 29 August. The five mock tests will be conducted over a 3 hour duration each and the top 5 ranks will get the opportunity to have a one-on-one interaction with the Top CAT Educators from Unacademy, where the aspirants have the opportunity to gain strategic advice with respect to the examination.

● Unacademy CAT Workshop – Advanced program: The advanced workshop will entail clarifications and teaching of the subjects required for CAT which will be covered by the Top Educators in the CAT preparatory circle. The workshop is set to begin from 5 September and will continue till 22 November.

Abhilasha Swarup, Top Educator for CAT preparations with Unacademy said, “The ideal MBA college is every CAT aspirant’s dream. To help you fulfill this dream, Unacademy has launched a series of T20 daily tests and the Unacademy championship which will check your merit and your mettle. I would recommend all CAT aspirants to participate in the tests and be a part of the workshops to ensure a seat in a college of your choice”.

Meenakshi Upadhyay, Top Educator for CAT at Unacademy said, “Daily testing is an important component for improving your scores and the full length tests with Unacademy Championship gives you the true CAT experience, which is essential for comprehensive preparation for the examination. All these initiatives on the Unacademy platform form a strong backbone to ensure excellent performance.”