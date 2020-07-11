UNESCO designates 15 new Geoparks in Asia, Europe, and Latin America

UNESCO’s Executive Boards has approved the designation of 15 new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 161 in 44 countries. The Executive Board also approved the extension of the Kula-Salihli UNESCO Global Geopark in Turkey.

UNESCO Global Geoparks were designated for the first time in Nicaragua, the Russian Federation and Serbia.

The newly designated Geoparks are: