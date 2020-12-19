UNESCO is currently seeking an intern to assist the Project Office of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO within the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture in Europe

Under the direct supervision of the responsible Programme Specialist, and the authority of the Director, the intern will undertake the following tasks:

Assist in the implementation of the IOC Ocean Literacy Portal that acts as one-stop-shop for ocean education and information resources;

Assist in the implementation of the IOC Ocean Literacy training courses

Assist in maintaining contacts with the research institutions, universities, NGOs, governmental authorities and other UN agencies interested in develop ocean literacy activities;

Help to organize events related to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030

Help with the communication and social media aspects

Regularly update mailing and contact lists, consolidating information received from external partners;

Other tasks as requested.

Learning Opportunities

General understanding of the work and mission of a UNESCO Regional Bureau, with a special focus in IOC work;

Hands-on experience with an international environment;

Insight into issues of cooperation at different regional levels.

Qualifications & Experience

Currently enrolled in a second level or master’s (or equivalent) university programme in education, science communication, ocean science, development studies or a related field;

Basic knowledge of UNESCO’s mandate, structure and activities, with special focus in the field of sciences;

Full proficiency in English (working language for the assignment); knowledge of Italian is an asset.

Experience on communication and social media use for science topics

Instructions for Application

To apply for this internship, please submit your application directly through UNESCO’s internship portal at stageweb.unesco.org. Select the Venice Office as the location of your internship. In the “Motivation” section of the application, please include a reference to this advertisement for an “Intern in support of ocean literacy activities in the IOC Project Office of UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture in Europe”. Moreover, send your cv and motivation letter to Francesca Santoro at [email protected](link sends e-mail)

Deadline: COB 15/01/2020