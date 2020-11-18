UNESCO organized an online workshop on Monitoring of World Heritage Sites in I.R of Iran

UNESCO Tehran Cluster Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage Tourism and Handicrafts in I.R. of Iran and the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) organized a three-day online capacity- building workshop on monitoring of World Heritage from 16 to 18 November 2020.

This workshop which was organized based on the request of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage Tourism and Handicrafts in line with the support of UNESCO to its member states in implementation of the UNESCO 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage brought together the managers of World and National Heritage Sites as well as the concerned authorities at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage Tourism and Handicrafts.

The aim of the UNESCO 1972 Convention is to safeguard heritage of “Outstanding Universal Value” for future generations. For over 40 years, countries all over the world have been working in a spirit of international cooperation towards the listing and protection of cultural and natural heritage properties.

The workshop opened by the remarks from by Mr. Cvetan Cvetkovski, UNESCO Tehran Cluster Office Officer-in-Charge. He referred to the global health crisis that has affected the world and its effects on the World Heritage Sites inducing the halt in travel and tourism as well as cut off the stream of visitors and the revenue they bring which are the only source of income to cover conservation and maintenance for some of the sites.

“Nonetheless we note positive aspects. For a number of properties, the halt in visitors and traffic meant a respite for natural areas, and in some cultural sites, rehabilitation or restoration works were made possible. We have also seen a new focus on the digital aspects of heritage, ranging from creating virtual visits and online exhibitions to cataloguing inventory of heritage objects.” Said Mr Cvetkovski while delivering his remarks.

The workshop focuses on several aspects of monitoring of World Heritage Sites from physical monitoring including movement and moisture monitoring as well as 3D documentation to social, economical monitoring of the sites. The workshop is being facilitated with two renowned experts from ICCROM supported by local experts.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage Tourism and Handicrafts thanked the efforts of UNESCO Tehran Cluster Office and encouraged the participants to share their issues and concerns on this topic and implement the mentioned points in their daily work.