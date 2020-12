Together with the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr. Falah Al-Qaisi, and the Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Commission for UNESCO, Mr. Alaa Al-Waeli, Paolo Fontani inaugurated the production and broadcasting studios of the Education TV Studio in Adhamiya. The Education TV Studio has been restored and equipped by UNESCO in partnership with Ethar and the generous support of the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF-OCHA).