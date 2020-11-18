UNESCO unveils “Open Your Heart” art campaign to foster intercultural dialogue and tolerance during Covid-19 pandemic

Popular coffee chain Brown Coffee, iconic office space Raintree Cambodia, and food establishments such as Farm to Table and Dutch&Bean Coffee are also lending a hand – and space – by featuring the artwork on their walls and chalkboards prominently situated on premise. Brown Coffee, for example, features the artwork in their Roastery locations on Street 57 and Toul Kork.

According to Mr. Liv Chhoung, Managing Director at BROWN, BROWN has always been supporting the community spirit in any circumstance. Community to us is a where everyone feels belong regardless of their race, color, religion and sexuality. In this moment of time, it is more important than ever that we need to keep the community spirit and fight against Covid-19 together, not against any individual within our community. Therefore, we support the “Open Your Heart” Campaign to spread the love in our community.

Cambodian artists and celebrities Small World SmallBand, Suzana Reth, Kanhchna Chet, Shin Yubin and Sin Setsochhata are also working in partnership with UNESCO and Havas Champagne on the #DontGoViral social media campaign to guide the public in navigating the information overload on the internet. SmallWorld SmallBand in particular have generously shared their anthemic “Flag Song” with UNESCO to strengthen the connection between Cambodians and people from various nationalities living in the Kingdom.