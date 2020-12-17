During a partners meeting held in Baghdad, UNESCO with the generous support of the European Union announced the launch of the TVET Reform Project 2.

The program is being executed in close partnership with the Iraqi government and the private sector, with an effort to work on the implementation of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reform program.

This program was initially launched in its first phase in 2014 through a signed partnership agreement with the Iraqi government. TVET creates employment by helping Iraqis acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to be more competitive in today’s labor market, serving today’s market demands using today’s solutions.

The conference was attended by UNESCO Representative to Iraq, Mr. Paolo Fontani, and Ms. Barbara Egger, Head of Cooperation, represented the European Union, the Deputy Minister of Education and Deputy Minister of Higher Education, several Iraqi technical university Presidents, representatives from the private sector and more.

The TVET Reform Program aims to improve the effectiveness of the TVET system in Iraq by equipping youth and adults with the required skills for employment, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning. Additionally, the project contributes to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and in particular Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4.3 and 4.4.

SDG 4.3 – ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable quality TVET and higher education SDG 4.4 – substantially increase the number of youth and adults with relevant skills, including TVET, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship objectives.

The TVET Reform Project is working on four objectives: