Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju announces enhancement of prize money of National Sports Awards

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju paid floral tributes at the statue of Hockey Legend, Late Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary on the occasion to commemorate the “National Sports Day”, at Dhyan Chand Stadium, in New Delhi today.

On this occasion Shri Kiren Rijiju announced an enhancement in the prize money in four of the seven categories of the National Sports and Adventure Awards. The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh, Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, the Dhronacharya(Lifetime) awardees, who were earlier given Rs 5 lakh will now be given Rs 15 lakh as cash prize, while Dhronacharya (Regular) will be given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh per awardee. Dhyanchand Awardees will be given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking about the decision ShriRijiju said, “The prize money for the Sports Awards was last reviewed in 2008. These amounts should be reviewed once every 10 years at least. If professionals in every field have seen an enhancement in their earnings, why not our sportspersons.”