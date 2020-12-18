Urban planning and the design of Arctic cities

On December 16, 2020, an international round table “Urban planning and design of Arctic cities” was held. The meeting was held online.

The organizers of the round table ” International Round Table” Urban Planning and Design of Arctic Cities “were the Murmansk State Technical University, the Arctic University of Norway UiT (Norway) and the University of Hokkaido (Japan).

The round table was held as part of the cooperation of the organizers in the UArctic thematic network “Urban planning and design in the Arctic” (UARCTIC “ARCTIC URBAN PLANNING AND DESIGN (ARUP)”).

From Petrozavodsk State University, Alexander Kuzmenkov, Associate Professor of the Department of Technology and Organization of Construction of the Institute of Forestry, Mining and Construction Sciences, took part in the round table. As part of the discussion, Alexander Kuzmenkov shared with the participants his opinion on the prospects for wooden low-rise housing construction in the development of northern territories.