Use of advanced methods of skill and technolgy will be the base of Atma nirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : Minister for Technical Education Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that the use of latest skill development techniques and technical education will be the base of ‘Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh’. Skill development, skilling of work force and up-skilling will play an important role in success of ‘Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh’. Looking at the present scenario, there is a need to pay more attention to employment; therefore we have to work to a great extent on demand based skills. This was said by Smt. Scindia in reference to ‘Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ during the review of departmental activities. She mentioned that online refresher training of teachers will be conducted in all I.T.Is of the state. Smt. Scindia further stated that the training on which modern trades could be given at present should be found out to hold Teachers’ refresher course training.

Minister for Technical Education Smt. Scindia instructed to prepare a draft within one month by formulating a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Policy in coordination of School Education and Technical Education departments. She directed to hold discussion with the school education department on the trades which can be linked with the school curriculum for children. Smt. Scindia said that the Principals of ITIs should visit schools and encourage the children, who want to do coding, machine learning, design thinking courses, to take short term courses in the ITIs of the state.

It was informed by the Principal Secretary Technical Education Smt. Carolyn Khongwar that enrolment in this academic session has gone up to 77 percent from 64 percent. She further said that more than 10 placement drives and campus selections have been organized in the last 6 months.

Commissioner Technical Education Shri P.Narhari informed that the first draft of STEM policy has already been prepared. Draft has been sent to the Principals of Engineering and Polytechnic colleges for their suggestions and feedback. He further mentioned that Training Calendar and Faculty Development Plan has been made for the current academic session 2020-21. Shri Narhari further added that Career and Placement Cells operates in 5 Engineering Colleges Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, M.I.T.S.-Gwalior and Vidisha.

Director Skill Development Shri S. Dhanraju informed that the prevalent ITI trades have been identified for coordination with industries. CEO of M.P.S.S.D Smt. Shanmukh Priya Mishra and officials were present on the occasion.