VC SKUAST-J for adopting dairy farming with focus on value addition of milk

Jammu: Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, Professor J. P Sharma, advised the farmers to adopt dairy farming in a big way with focus on value addition of milk.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day training for dairy farmers on ‘Prevention and Effective Control of Production Diseases’ organized by FVSc & AH, SKUAST-Jammu at its R.S Pura campus and sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, New Delhi.

Vice Chancellor said that with reducing land holding, dairy farming is a lucrative avenue for budding entrepreneurs and diversifying farmers. He stressed that farmers need to adopt newer technologies for value addition of milk to get better price for their produce. He laid emphasis on the need of better marketing of milk and milk products and asks the farmers to form self-help groups to market their products. He assured all help from the University in achieving this objective.

Vice Chancellor released a technical bulletin on ‘Nutritional management of mastitis in dairy animals’.

Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Dr M S Bhadwal, also apprised the farmers regarding precautions to protect their animals from different diseases.

The training, coordinated by Dr Neelesh Sharma, was attended by various faculty members of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry.