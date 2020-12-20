Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu launches VC to Village Programme

Jammu: Prof. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu today launched Vice Chancellor to Village (V2V) programme here at village Shamka (RS Pura).

The programme was attended by a large no of farmers, farm women, panchs and sarpanchs from Samka and adjoining villages of R S Pura.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sharma said that focus of University is beyond production through development of strategies and market linkages for increasing the share of farmers in consumers’ rupee.

“University and KVKs are frontrunners in linking farmers with market” he said. He said an outlet for sale of a proprietary and branded Abdullian Milk Cake under University ‘Chatha’ branding at R.S. Pura Campus has been initiated to provide marketing facilities to a group of families in Abdullian village.

The Vice Chancellor stressed on the formation of Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs), which he said is also another top priority of the University.

The KVKs have already develop models for registration of commodity based FPOs in several districts of Jammu region. Prof. Sharma was of the opinion that ‘since we are self reliant in production of almost all the commodities, now we need to focus on post harvest management to reduce the losses which are to the tune of 20 per cent to 30 per cent in case of grains and even more for perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables.’

The Vice Chancellor further desired to replicate the success stories of farmers among other farmers for development.

On the occasion, Farmers Fair was also organised by KVK Jammu wherein exhibition depicting various technologies such as Hydroponics, Integrated farming system, Organic inputs, improved Farm Machinery, Irrigation systems, exotic vegetables related to farmer welfare was also laid by SKUAST-Jammu, Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Floriculture, IFFCO, Aditya Buildmart, Alpha Environmental Systems, Swastik enterprise, Mahindra Tractors, Holland Tractors, Mobile Soil testing Lab, & other allied departments, entrepreneurs, progressive farmers and private companies.

During the fair, the progressive farmers were felicitated for their best contribution in the field of agriculture and allied sectors in that area.

Resource persons from all the three faculties of SKUAST-Jammu viz Agriculture, Veterinary and Basic sciences interacted with farmers, sensitized them about different agricultural and allied activities and provided on spot solution of the problems being faced by the farmers of the area.

Interaction of farmers was also held with district heads of line departments wherein farmers were given information about the initiatives and developmental schemes of various line departments.

Earlier, at the outset, Dr. S. K. Gupta, Director Extension, SKUAT Jammu welcomed the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, dignitaries and farmers in the programme.

Dr. Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research, elaborated upon various scientific initiatives under process in university. Dr. M.S. Bhadwal, Dean FVSc & AH, Heads, Scientists of the different divisions SKUAST-J and district Heads of the line departments also attended the programme.

Dr. Punit Choudhary, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Jammu coordinated the programme along with Dr. Ravneet Kour, Dr. Prem Kumar, Mr. Raju, Mr. Satbir Singh, Mrs Poonam Abrol and Er. Ashish Katoch of KVK, Jammu, who also helped in the smooth conduct of the programme.

A cultural programme focusing on different activities promoted by KVK and SKUAST- Jammu conceptualised by Sargum Musical Group was also presented on the occasion. The programme ended with vote of thanks by Balkar Sing, Sarpanch of Panchayat Samka.