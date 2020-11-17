Vidyamandir Classes to conduct National Admission Test (NAT) on 20th December 2020 & 3rd January 2021 across the country

New Delhi: Vidyamandir Classes, a premier National institute for IIT/JEE and NEET preparation is all set to conduct the National Admission Test (NAT) online on 20th December 2020 and 3rd January 2021 for 2020-2021 academic session. VMC will award toppers with minimum INR 40,000 up to 100% scholarships based on their performances in NAT. Students can register for this examination till 19th December 2020 for 20th December NAT and till 2nd January 8 PM for 3rd January NAT.

This National Admission Test is an exam for admission at VMC and an online nationwide test intended for students whose aim is to score high rankings in IIT/JEE & NEET examinations. Through this test, students can also review their existing potential and realize their academic understanding based on the obtained percentage in NAT.

National Admission Test (NAT) is a chance for the students to qualify and be a part of the leading institute of the nation which pays special focus on fundamental concepts of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and biology and also provides mock tests, special sessions for eliminating doubts of the students.

Speaking on this occasion, Brij Mohan Gupta, Co-founder, Vidyamandir Classes added, “Covid 19 has shifted us to new normal but on the other hand it has created a new way for our future generation to gear up their abilities from home. This test is a unique opportunity for students to understand their calibre to appear for IIT/JEE and NEET entrance exams. It is an open door for the aspirants to take-off their preparation under the supervision of industry icons, brilliant educators from IITs and finest colleges of our country.”

VMC is having highly experienced faculty with minimum experience of 10 years in the field of preparing students for competitive exams like IIT/JEE and NEET. This test is particularly scheduled for IIT/JEE and NEET aspirants who want to be a part of top-ranked engineering and medical colleges of the country. The teaching process will be online till the situation comes back on track. These online sessions will be taken by the best of the faculty members including VMC founders.

Students can visit the website www.vidyamandir.com for more information on NAT.