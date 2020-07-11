Vingroup to give 2,400 ventilators to Russia, Ukraine and Singapore

On July 10, 2020, VinGroup fulfilled its obligations to deliver ventilators to Singapore, Russia and Ukraine. This included invasive ventilators called Vsmart VFS-510 that VinGroup produced for non-profit purpose to aid COVID-19 treatment in many countries.

Thanks to the countries’ embassies to Vietnam, Vingroup initially gave 500 VFS-510 ventilators to Russia and 300 VFS-510 devices to Ukraine.

Now a further 1,600 Vsmart VFS-410 ventilators as specified in the memorandum of agreement will be delivered for the second phase by August 30, 2020.

VinGroup also gave 200 VFS-510 ventilators to the Embassy of Singapore in Vietnam to help Singapore overcome the challenging current situation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the first batch of ventilators, Konstantin Vnukov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Vietnam, not only acknowledged the outstanding success of VinGroup in construction, telecommunications, automobile industries, as well as other sectors in the economy, but also appreciated the company’s engagement in addressing the social issues and medical difficulties.

He said: “We have all seen the mutual support in the hardest of periods. The ceremony of awarding ventilators to the Russian Federation today continued to affirm our fruitful friendship.”

Once the handover has been completed, the countries’ embassies plan to transfer ventilators to the localities, for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vingroup experts began researching the technology needed to produce the machines and mass production of the ventilators began three months after the research and manufacturing of the ventilators was announced to fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Vsmart VFS-510 ventilator’s circulation was licensed by the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, meeting demands of treating severely infected patients, specially equipped for medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It not only proved VinGroup’s efforts and dedication, but also highlighted the company’s potentials and growth capabilities of technology in future.

VinGroup gave the newly manufactured ventilators to Russia, Ukraine and Singapore, which all have close relations with VinGroup and Vietnam showing Vietnamese enterprise’s corporate social responsibilities in the region and all over the world.