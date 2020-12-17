Virtual workshop on export registration for craft entrepreneurs on December 22

Srinagar: The Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, has urged the principal stakeholders associated with various famed handicraft products made in Kashmir to participate in a virtual workshop being jointly organized by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) and Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT) on December 22.

In a press statement issued here today, the Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam has advised the entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and other stakeholders associated with craft business to register themselves with JKTPO on its official website – www.jktpo.in for participation in the workshop being held in digital mode. “The handicrafts and handloom sector of Kashmir has a strong production base and offers ample opportunities for building entrepreneurship to venture into the global export arena,” he added.

Export registration shall provide the craft entrepreneurs access to various benefits under the foreign trade policy and enable them to become part of a worldwide network of exporters in the international market.

During the workshop, the craft entrepreneurs shall be provided an overview of export documentation and procedures for export registration with DGFT.

The statement further added that in terms of Section 2.63 of the Handbook of Procedures of DGFT, Directors of Handicrafts & Handloom Department in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are the export licensing issuing authority. Over 350 Registration-cum-Memberhip-Certificates have been issued by the Department to boost export of genuine hand-made craft items from Kashmir valley.