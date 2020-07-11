Vyomini Kapse tops EuroSchool- Airoli with 99.00 % in ICSE

Mumbai: EuroSchool Airoli has declared their 2020 ICSE grades with 100% results in the Board Examination. Miss Vyomini Kapse has topped the school with 99.00 %. She topped in English (95), Hindi (100), Social Sciences (100), Sciences (100) and Commercial Applications (100).

Ms. Sudeshna Chatterjee, Principal, EuroSchool, Airoli, Mumbai, said “Out of 124 students, 73 students have scored above 90% of marks. Thirty five students have scored 95% and above, while another 38 students have scored above 90%. I would once again like to congratulate the teachers and students for all their efforts for making us proud”.

Meanwhile, 67% of the students at EuroSchool Thane have scored above 90%, with the highest score being 98.4%. The Mumbai’s schools has secured 100 per cent pass percentage in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10.