We can organiseInternational shooting competitions in Bhopal after completion of 60 lane shooting range – Smt. Scindia

Bhopal : Several facilities are being made available to talented and emerging sportspersons by the state government. The Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy located in Bhopal will now soon hold international level shooting competitions. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Scindia said this during inspection of the expansion works of the 50 meter shooting range and the boys and girls hostel under construction in Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy at Bishan Khedi.

Construction work is in progress in the M.P State Shooting Academy. Sports Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia had issued strict instructions not to destroy any tree so that greenery and beauty of the complex could be preserved. Keeping this in mind, five 50-foot palm trees in the premises have been re-located.

Minister Smt. Scindia told that M.P. State Shooting Academy is well-equipped with all facilities. As per norms of international events, 60 lane is mandatory for rifle shooting. The academy currently has a 50 meter lane. Currently extension work of 10 meter is in progress, which will be completed by March-2021. Smt. Scindia said that M.P. State Shooting Academy is accredited by International Shooting Sports Federation. Here after its expansion we can organise World Cup shooting championship.

Sports Minister Smt. Scindia also inspected the boys’ and girls hostel under construction in the Academy campus and held a discussion with the academy instructors regarding their difficulties.

Special attention has been paid to the security of the players in the hostel under construction in the Shooting Academy campus at a cost of Rs 12 crore 65 lakh. The hostel will have lodging facility for 240 players, including 180 boys and 60 girls. Each player will be provided with a Radio Frequency Identifying Decoder I-card. Its access will be from T.T. Nagar Directorate. Complete information about the players will be available to the concerned official. Arrangement of meditation room, digital library, entertainment zone, indoor games, mini gym, personal sanitation and wash lodge, dining area, etc. will be made available in the hostel to enhance concentration level of the players.