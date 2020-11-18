Webinar and Expo with Indonesia on Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnerships

New Delhi: A webinar between India and Indonesia was held yesterday with the theme “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnerships: Webinar and Expo India Indonesia Defence Cooperation”. It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM.

This webinar was part of the series which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.

Key officials from both sides participated in the webinar and spoke about need to leverage opportunities for modernizing armed forces and in indigenization of the defence industry.

Various Indian companies such as L&T Defence, Ashok Leyland Limited, Bharat Forge, Tata Aerospace and Defence, MKU, Goa Shipyard Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited. made company and product presentations on major platforms / equipment. From Indonesian side PT. Pindad, PT. Pal, PT. LEN, PT. Dahana and PT. Dirgantara made presentations.

The webinar was attended by more than 150 participants and more than 100 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up in the Expo.