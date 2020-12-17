YAAP onboards new clients, offers appraisals and perks to employees and continues aggressive recruitment amidst the pandemic

Mumbai: With its vision ‘Built For Now’, YAAP, a new-age specialized content design, discovery & distribution company, has won over 20 new businesses and 4 awards in the last few months. The clients onboarded are largely from BFSI, travel & tourism, government and gaming sectors covering names such as NPCI, Mobile Premier League, NITI Aayog, Meghalaya Tourism and Dubai Fitness Challenge. YAAP will be responsible for the content strategy & development, influencer marketing, media buying and social media of these new mandates.

Owing to the unpredictable market situation where industries are collapsing and employees are in continued distress due to pay cuts, YAAP continues to celebrate its employees’ efforts with no pay cuts and no layoffs. Moreover, appraisals have been conducted.

A company that is ambitious towards servicing its clients to the best, has opened 12 new positions across sales, creative, servicing and strategy. YAAP is looking for people who are striving towards a collective goal no matter the odds.

It is said that every new phase often comes with hurdles. With this, YAAP would like to announce that Irfan Khan has moved on from the company. He was a partner at YAAP where he was responsible for the influencer marketing vertical, new business development and overall operations of the company. Manan Kapur, partner at YAAP will be taking on the influencer marketing business.

Sharing his views on the company’s novel moves, Irfan Khan, Partner, YAAP, said, “In my time at YAAP, we achieved the growth trajectory few companies have, especially in the content and influencer marketing space. We successfully led some of the biggest content-led activations across India and the Middle East. It’s always bittersweet to leave a place enjoyed and helped nurture, but today we have a solid foundation that has been set. I’m positive the team will take it to greater heights in the near future.”

Manan Kapur, Partner, YAAP, said, “The past year has seen a drastic shift in the status quo, and YAAP was no exception. This change meant we had to be more agile and adapt to the new normal while keeping our team, our clients & our partners as our primary priority. And now, as 2020 comes to a close, we have an ever-expanding team, we’ve forged many new relationships and we’re entering the new year stronger than ever, because of our unfaltering passion and our unwavering vision. I look forward to adding influencer marketing to my responsibilities and build on the strong foundation set by Irfan.”