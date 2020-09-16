Yahoo Cricket reaches new audience of cricket fans with PhonePe partnership, adds interactive features for new normal

Bengaluru: Yahoo Cricket, a one-stop destination for cricket fans, has partnered with PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform to exclusively power the content for PhonePe’s cricket hub ‘Switch Gully’ through the cricket season ahead. Users of PhonePe can now catch all the live action while they transact, with live scores, real-time cricket news updates, and ball-by-ball commentary from Yahoo Cricket on ‘Switch Gully,’ available on the PhonePe homepage.

With many more Indians turning to digital payments for their utilities and purchases online since the pandemic, cricket fans in the new normal can now track what’s happening on the field while they continue to transact on PhonePe. Yahoo Cricket will be available on PhonePe Switch even after the completion of the upcoming Premier League.

“This partnership uniquely positions Yahoo Cricket to deliver the latest scores, useful content and an interactive experience to many more cricket fans at scale. PhonePe’s vast, diverse user base and phenomenal reach will enable fans across the country to enjoy updates of the latest cricketing action from the league with Yahoo Cricket. For fans, this partnership creates a seamless way to connect to their passion, without pausing what they need to get done on PhonePe,” said Nikhil Rungta, India Country Manager, Verizon Media.

Commenting on the partnership, Rituraj Rautela, Head of PhonePe Switch said, “We are excited to have Yahoo Cricket as a partner onboard PhonePe Switch. Yahoo Cricket will also be an important offering for our users on ‘Switch Gully’, our dedicated hub for cricket this season, where we have partnered with multiple brands for a variety of services across food, gaming and shopping. With this partnership, our 230 million users can now catch all the live cricketing action on the PhonePe app itself. With over 220 partners on PhonePe Switch currently, our effort has been to build a comprehensive ecosystem offering users a convenient way to engage with multiple apps without downloading them individually. In doing so, we also enable faster customer acquisition at lower costs and drive higher engagement for our partners.”

New fan experience for the new normal

Yahoo Cricket has also upgraded its mobile app experience for fans, making sure the excitement is ‘always on’ and more interactive! Now with a reduced app size, fans can stay updated with live cricket scores, intensive ball-by-ball commentary and all the cricket news as it happens, besides enjoying the game with a slew of brand new, innovative features:

Uninterrupted experience:

● Keep track of live scores via ‘Sticky’ Scorecard: Following a nail-biting match when you suddenly need to check another app on your phone? Now you won’t miss a minute with Yahoo Cricket’s new, unique “Sticky Scoreboard”. Available for Android users, this innovative feature allows you to continue to track live scores via the Yahoo Cricket app while using other apps on the phone.