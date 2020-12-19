Young teachers welcome historic event

Aligarh: A number of young academicians belonging to different departments of study at the Aligarh Muslim University have said that the online participation of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the centenary celebration is a moment of pride for all Aligarians across the globe who will witness this historic day.

“As we celebrate the centenary year, let us all come together as one unit and proudly proclaim our association with this university. This historic event will strengthen our bond and show the world that its students, faculty and alumni always stand by their Alma Mater,” the note read.

The signatories include Dr Aftab Alam (Department of Urdu), Mr Salman Khalil (Department of Community Medicine), Dr Jibraeil (Department of History), Dr Mohammad Aslam (Department of Political Science), Dr Mamoon Rasheed (Department of Urdu), Dr Jakir Husain (Department of Philosophy), Dr Lamey Bin Sabir (Department of Business Administration), Dr Mohd Salman Shah (Department of Community Medicine), Dr Mohd Sohrab Khan (Senior Secondary School Girls), Mr Syed Mohd Talha and Mr Rashid Imran (Civil Engineering Section, University Polytechnic).