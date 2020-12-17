21K School Bags ‘Leading Online School in India Award’ at 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020

New Delhi: 21K School, India’s first online school offering highly personalized, structured, and child-led education programs for home-schoolers has been conferred with Leading Online School in India Award at 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020, Asia’s largest event on Innovation in Education on 14th December 2020. Santosh Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, 21K School, India’s first online school was a panellist for the discussion on how education can emerge stronger than before at the event.

The most awaited five-day summit was conducted on a 3D Virtual Platform and witnessed participation from a large number of policymakers, thought leaders, opinion-makers, and industry experts from the school education sector. Senior officials from both Centre and State Governments, policymakers, domain experts, multilateral agencies, foreign diplomats, Ed-Tech firms, and other stakeholders deliberated upon the emerging trends & innovations. The event was conducted online and the award, which included a certificate and trophy, was presented virtually to Mr Santosh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of 21K School.

Commenting on the big win, Santosh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, 21K School said, “We are delighted to be recognised as Leading Online School in India at 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020. Our objective at 21 K School is to make the 16 years of schooling meaningful and joyful for students. 21K School understands that every student grows and learns at their own pace and thus the program is designed in-line with 21st century learning practices, allowing for a well-rounded education for students. We are dedicated towards making online schooling a regularised industry in the Indian subcontinent, owing to the plethora of benefits that it offers to young minds. This award has further strengthened our resolve to continue working towards our goal”

Commenting on the achievement, Joshi Kumar, Co-founder and CTO, 21K School said, “It was an immense pleasure to be a part of Asia’s biggest and most celebrated event on innovation in education. With COVID-19, many businesses, industries, and organisations have undergone major changes and school education is no exception. The nationwide lockdown has made technology one of the key factors in the new normal. I am glad that our AI enabled learning management system backed with data analytics for piercing view of student’s performance and growth has been recognised.”

The 17th Edition was organised with a prime focus on ‘School Education’ and witnessed participation from 15,000+ school delegates, 2000+ schools 200+ international experts along with 50+ government dignitaries. It highlighted the options for providing holistic and skill-based learning along with showcasing the challenges and remedies from shifting summative assessment to a more competency-based regular assessment that tests analysis, critical thinking and conceptual clarity.