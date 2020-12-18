Academic cooperation of PetrSU with the University of Bergen (Norway)

Students of the University of Bergen (Norway) study Russian and get acquainted with Russian culture at the Linguistic Center of PetrSU.

The fall semester is coming to an end, and despite the fact that this academic year the classes were conducted online, the program remained as rich and interesting as before. Students actively practiced their speaking skills, studied literature and Russian culture, and traveled virtually across Karelia.

At the end of December, Norwegian students will have to take an exam in Russian at their home, at the University of Bergen. This will be a test of our joint work, students and teachers of our center.

We wish the children success in their exams, and we also hope that the borders will open soon and they will be able to visit the Republic of Karelia to see with their own eyes the beauty of our region, said Lyudmila Yurievna Kulikovskaya, director of the Linguistic PetrSU.