ADDC Kishtwar launches BT work on Sigdi Bhatta Road

Kishtwar: Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Hanief Malik today kick started blacktopping work on the 10 km stretch of Sigdi to bhatta road of block and Tehsil Mughal Maidan.

The ADDC was accompanied by Chairperson Block Development Council Sharifa Begum; Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Chhatroo, Jugal Kishore, AEE PMGSY, Haqiqat Singh besides PRI members and locals among others.

The sanctioned cost of this road -undertaken by PMGSY- is Rs 6.68 crore, informed Executive Engineer PMGSY Division Chhatroo. He further added that macadamisation work under phase-11 of the stage 2 would be completed in all respects by October 2020. On completion, the road would provide all weather connectivity to about 5500 souls of the area.

The ADDC exhorted upon the Executive Engineer PMGSY to maintain the quality and complete the work in the stipulated time period with due observance of COVID 19 SOPs and Protocols at the workplace.

Meanwhile, the ADDC also interacted with the locals of village Balana of Sigdi A and listened to their grievances.

The locals demanded repair of the Bridge over Danward Nallah of Sigdi. They said the Bridge was damaged long back and is creating hurdles in safe movement of residents across the Nallah.

The ADDC assured them for redressal of their grievances in a time bound manner, particularly the issue of damaged Bridge. He along with the Sarpanch Sigdhi-A, Chaudhary Ghulam Mohammad also inspected the road leading to Balana of Panchayat Sighdi A and reviewed the pace of progress. He also reviewed the status of the PMAY scheme in the Panchayat.

En-route, the ADDC also inspected the progress of the ongoing work of Health Sub centre Sigdhi B1.