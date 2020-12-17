Aligarh Muslim University observed National Energy Conservation Day

Aligarh: Highlighting the role of grid connected solar power plants and energy efficient appliances for lighting, heating, and cooling, Prof Mohd Rihan (Department of Electrical Engineering, Aligarh Muslim University) underscored the relevance of energy conservation in terms of climate concerns and increasing temperature of the earth.

Delivering an online talk on “Energy Conservation and Decarbonizing the Electric Energy System” at programmes organized by the Electrical Department of North Central Railways and the Delhi Section of Institution of Engineering and Technology (UK), to mark the National Energy Conservation Day.

He stressed that in order to achieve the goals of conservation we need to implement policies that help energy shifting to green sources and energy efficiency simultaneously.

Prof Rihan highlighted the importance of awareness creation and involving the general public in the conservation movement.

Mr Satish Kothari, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, North Central Railway was the chief guest while Mr Anurag Gupta, Chief Electrical Engineer (General) played a key role in organizing the talk.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (UK) programme was organized by Mr R N Rajpoot (Chief Project Manager, RE/RVNL, New Delhi) in collaboration with the organisation’s Delhi chapter.

In another programme held at the Abdullah School (AMU) to mark the Energy Conservation Day, several online awareness events, including poster making, card making and essay writing competitions were held in which students participated in large numbers.