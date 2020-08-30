AMU fraternity mourns demise of PhD scholar

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) fraternity deeply mourns the demise of research scholar and former AMU Students Union (AMUSU) presidential candidate, Mubashir Hussain Shah, who passed away of cardiac arrest on Thursday evening at his Bijbehara residence in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

We extend deep sympathies and offer condolences to the grieving family of the deceased in this time of sorrow, said AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor.

Mubashir was a PhD scholar at department of political science and a presidential candidate in 2018-2019 AMUSU Election.