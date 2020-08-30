Aligarh: University Women’s Polytechnic organized a virtual alumni meet recently in which more than 67 alumnae across the globe participated. It was a reunion of alumnae and faculty members to reconnect and seek guidance in career development, mentoring, obtain feedback on syllabi and to build strong alumni relations.

Dr Salma Shaheen (Coordinator and Principal, Women’s Polytechnic ) in her address said, “our students are our brand ambassadors. Their success stories are testimony that they are doing great and making their alma mater proud”.

Six participants spoke on the objectives of the meet. The participants including Alumna Ms Sana Athar (Asst Manager, Bank of Baroda, Mumbai) , Ms. Halima Sadia ( Asst Professor, Integral University), Ms Sadaf Najam (Associate QA Engineer, with Ipipeline, Canada) , Ms Shabana Urooj (Jt. Secretary, IEEE, Gautam Budh University ) asserted that the initial technical education and training they got at Women’s Polytechnic had laid the foundation of their success .

Yashika Varshney (Software Engineer in Tivo, Bangalore) spoke on career mentoring, while Priyanshi Agarwal (Business Analyst, Fiserv) spoke on how social networking using LinkedIn and twitter can help in building strong alumni relations. Ms Sadia Ahmad (Telecom Support Engineer at Amazon Web Services, Australia) talked about how to use e-platform for career growth.

The speakers were introduced by coordinators Dr Mohd. Ajmal Kafeel , Dr Sheeba Kamal,

and Dr Amir Khan (Facilitator). Ms Shira Moin ; Ms Amrah Maryam

(Rapporteurs) also took part in the discussion.

Mr. Mohd. Ajmal Kafeel (Coordinator) proposed vote of thanks