AMU fraternity welcomes invitation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aligarh: The acceptance of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji to be the Chief Guest for a centenary celebration programme of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video link on December 22 has been well received by the AMU fraternity.

Welcoming the decision of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor to extend invitation to the Prime Minister; famous alumnus, entrepreneur and author, Dr Frank Islam, who donated Rs 12 crore to the Department of Business Administration and Rs 1. 25 crores for the auditorium at the Department of Mass Communication said: “The invitation to the Prime Minister will mark a new beginning to bring people closer. Whenever, we come together, we get astonishing success.”

He added, “Prime Minister is the Prime Minister-regardless of cast, creed and religion. I am proud of the achievement of Vice Chancellor, Prof Mansoor, whose four years in office blazed a trail of success.”

Meanwhile, a number of faculty members including Prof Salma Ahmed, Prof Rakesh Bhargava, Prof Abdus Salam, Prof Asfar Ali Khan, Prof M Rihan, and others have welcomed the decision to invite the Prime Minister saying ‘centenary celebration is above politics.’

The faculty members also made a strong plea for rising above politics to make the centenary celebrations a great success.

“We appeal everyone to celebrate the centenary programme above politics, just as the Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti and Sir Syed Day. Centenary celebrations are to be kept above differences,” said reputed academicians.

The Honourable Prime Minister will attend the centenary celebrations programme with the Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.