Awareness campaign ‘Childline Se Dosti Week’ begins at Doda

Doda: Childline Doda today started an awareness campaign about the working of 1098 Childline under the theme- ‘Childline Se Dosti Week’.

The Childline 1098 is an emergency outreach toll free number for the children in need of care and protection.

All the stakeholders gave full assurance to Childline team for providing every possible help and support.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kishori Lal, was the Chief Guest. Chief Planning Officer, Parshotam Kumar, SP Operation, Raj Kumar, Chief Medical Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, District Information Officer, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Women Welfare Officer and Coordinator of Childline team and officials from Government Medical College Hospital Doda were also present.

The aim of observing the week long awareness programme is to generate awareness among masses about Child Rights, menace of Child Labour, Physical Abuse, Sexual Abuse, Child Marriage etc.

ADC Doda Said that the importance of Childline Se Dosti Program and the role of Childline 1098 an emergency outreach toll free number for the children in need of care and protection and various Children Rights. He said that the team of Childline is organizing series of programmes on the eve of celebration of National children’s week from November 14 to November 21, 2020 in far flung areas to cover the whole district.