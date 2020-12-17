Cabinet Secretary reviews Key Infra Projects; J&K’s Kashmir Rail Link; Udhampur-Chenani, Nashri-Ramban Road Projects reviewed

Jammu: The Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba today chaired a high level meeting to review 11 Key Infrastructure Projects being implemented by various ministries across India.

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam along with Chief Secretaries of various States including Delhi, Gujarat, Uttrakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Chattisgarh participated in the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary laid emphasis on the timely completion of infrastructural projects to prevent associated cost escalations. He said regular review of such projects is essential to monitor the scheduled progress and timely resolution of various bottlenecks to prevent avoidable delays in the project completion.

Progress on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project was also reviewed in the meeting. The Chief Secretary, J&K, apprised the Cabinet Secretary that the project is progressing as per its schedule and the issues regarding availability of raw material and land acquisition are being assiduously resolved. It was informed that 3 phases of the project have been completed so far and the remaining 111 km of the 4th phase, which includes the world’s highest bridge on river Chenab, will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Regarding the progress of work on Udhampur-Chenani and Nashri-Ramban sections of National Highway 44, it was informed that the issues with regard to the executing agency have been resolved and the work is progressing smoothly.

Other projects including Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project, Navi Mumbai International Airport Project, Vadodra-Mumbai Expressway, Dwaraka Expressway NHAI Project, among others were also reviewed.