Advisor Baseer Khan visits IID Centre Battal Ballian, Udhampur

Udhampur: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today undertook an extensive tour of Integrated Industrial Development (IID) Center Battal Ballian, Udhampur to assess and address the difficulties faced by the industrial unit holders besides taking stock of functioning and progress of several successful units of the Udhampur industrial sector.

Advisor was accompanied by Director Industries, Anoo Malhotra, MD SICOP, ADC, Mohd Syed Khan, GM DIC, Pankaj Kumar Anand, President Industries Association Udhampur; Udhay Veer, President Chamber of Commerce and other officers of various departments besides representatives of Industrial units.

President Industries Association Udhampur and other members highlighted their issues and demands like paucity of drinking water, road connectivity, un-interrupted power supply in the industrial area, waiving off of fees for small scale industries, implementation of effective Single window system, Independent feeder for industrial area, extension of date of power amnesty scheme, establishment of warehouse and transport yard, establishment of fire station in industrial area, Common effluent treatment plant, eviction/ cancellation of allotment of industrial units which have not started working.

While interacting with the industrialists, Advisor said that the main aim of this interaction is to listen to the problems being faced by industrial units and resolve these problems on priority. He directed the Director Industries to hold seminar and educate industrialists about the initiatives and new schemes for industries.

Further, Advisor said that while we are ushering into a phase of industrialization, we have to work systematically and need to attract potential investors having a clear objective. He said that Udhampur has a huge potential for holding viable industrial units and that there is a need to weed out sick units which are non-starter. He also passed on necessary instructions to the officers for better coordination with special emphasis on DIC centers asking them to be proactive.

Advisor said that the genuine issues are under active consideration of the Government adding that in near future more will be done towards ease of doing business. He directed Industries Department to arrange more and more awareness camps at block level regarding different employment schemes.

While interacting with the unit holders, Advisor expressed the hope that they would be an inspiration for the enterprising youth, contemplating to set up their units. He stressed upon the officers to work with dedication and sincerity and redress genuine grievances of the Industrialists pertaining to their respective departments at their level within the specified time frame.

Later, Advisor visited some units and inspected their functioning.