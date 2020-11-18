Campaign launched to help older people leave hospital when ready

The campaign is based on research led by the National Institute for Health Research Applied Research Collaboration West (NIHR ARC West) researchers at the University of Bristol, in collaboration with lead clinicians from North Bristol NHS Trust and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trusts, which aims to understand what causes delays in discharging frail and elderly patients from hospital.

These delays cost the NHS around £820 million a year and can be upsetting for patients and their families. For many older patients, the longer that they stay in hospital, the greater the risk that their strength and independence will diminish.

When planning for a patient to leave hospital safely, different pieces of information about the patient need to be brought together. If any information is missing, it can be more difficult to decide what support the patient will need, and this may delay them leaving hospital.

By examining in detail what happens on the wards of the two participating NHS Trusts, our researchers aim to improve the process of discharging frail and elderly patients from these hospitals, and in hospitals across the UK. They are now working with the health system to begin to implement the findings.

Based on their research, and working alongside public contributors, researchers have created an Information About Me video animation and a sample Information About Me form to complete and provide to hospital staff on arrival.