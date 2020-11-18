University of Bristol launches new round of Think Big Scholarships

The University’s flagship scholarship competition for overseas students has now opened for 2021/22 applicants, both for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

The scheme will be awarding its highest number of scholarships to date, with a budget of £1.75 million to provide outstanding international students with funding towards their tuition fees.

Awards of £5,000 and £10,000 per year will be available for undergraduate students, while postgraduate students will be able to apply for awards of £5,000, £10,000 and £20,000.

For the first time, students from the European Union will be eligible to apply for Think Big Scholarships.

Think Big scholarships are about creating opportunities for remarkable students from all over the globe, and giving them the skills and knowledge to excel and become leaders in their chosen field. Grese, a Think Big scholar from Kosovo who studied for a MSc in Education (Policy and International Development), said:

“The scholarship has made it possible for me to believe that a girl from a country who is still considered third world can implement her plans and study hard to lead change. I feel that my journey has been valued by Think Big Scholarship and that has empowered me to work even harder.”

For Pawan from Nepal, the scholarship gave him the opportunity to access world-class teaching and technology through his MSc in Earthquake Engineering and Infrastructure Resilience:

“There are lots of seminars in my course from leading experts and working professionals around the world and we get to know how the state-of-the-art knowledge is being applied to solve engineering problems. Professors are very passionate about teaching and provide very good feedback on our work.”

As well as the academic benefits, Think Big gives students the chance to experience studying and living in one of the UK’s most vibrant cities. Speaking about relocating to Bristol from Brazil to study for a MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Geovana said:

“Bristol is such a great city, with so much happening. It has a little bit of everything – a busy city centre, lovely countryside surrounding it, local markets and cosy cafes to study and relax. The weather also makes Bristol unique!”