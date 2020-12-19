Central University of Odisha converts conventional classrooms to State-of -the-Art smart classrooms

New Delhi: The Central University of Odisha transformed the traditional and conventional classrooms to state-of-the-art smart classrooms by installing digital Interactive Displays, Visual Presenters, electronic lectern, etc. in a classroom of each 14 departments. “This initiative taken by the CUO will greatly improve the quality of teaching & learning in the University & put forth a modern pedagogy for the holistic educational experience. Teachers & Students can utilise their limited span of time to make the students understand and learn every single concept in immersive & engaging ways” said Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor.

He pointed out that the key focus of this turn-key and user-friendly solution is to equip the teachers with advanced technological resources to enhance the essential skill sets which were the mandatory requirements demanded in the 21st century – communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving. We truly believe that growing and mastering these skill sets are much needed for a 360-degree development of students to grow in this global competitive platform.

To make the teachers acquainted and well-versed to run the smart classrooms, two days special training session were conducted with the technical people on 16-17 December 2020 following the Covid19 protocols. Both online and face to face classes are now possible in campus to provide quality education to the students.

Key Features of Smart Classroom Solution

A solution with sleek & smart outlay, adds extra appeal in your presentation surrounding

It is a contemporary and comprehensive solution with a blend of traditional & modern pedagogical applications to create an immersive & comfortable learning environment

Interactive Displays transforms the normal interaction environment to a notch higher in terms of collaboration & productivity.

The Interactive Display has inbuilt interactive software offering multiple features to live annotate, write, edit, save, erase, highlight, colour, shape, print, email, record, choose brushesetc.to make classes more effective & collaborative॰

The teacher can convey information and multimedia content like presentations, PDF, documents, videos, and images while conducting classes.

Electronic Lecterns work as a single presentation device for seamless lecture delivery that makes two-way interaction between the presenterand audience even more efficacious

Electronic Lecterns streamlines communication, collaboration & productivity by integrating constructive tools into single presentation platform

The Visual Presenter helps a great deal in displaying a document or object on the screen to a large audience.