CEO ERA Conducts Inspection of Ongoing Works on Sidhra-Surinsar Road; Issues strict directions to complete the project within seven months

Jammu: Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP conducted an inspection of ongoing Sidhra Surinsar Road sub project being executed by JKERA under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. The Road starts from Sidhra Junction on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and is proposed to be upgraded upto km 19th of Sidhra-Surinsar Road.

The completion of this road will augment the road infrastructure to the tourist circuit of Sidhra-Surinsar-Mansar. It will also connect the important religious destinations of Utterbehni and Purmandal.

During the inspection the CEO passed strict instructions for immediately speeding of the work and completing the project in the next 7 months. Major civil works of road comprise of improvement of road geometrics and widening of blind curves/black spots. The CEO directed the engineering staff and contractor to ensure that quality of the civil works is maintained as per best standards.

Engineering staff gave a detailed presentation to the CEO and apprised that the major component of around 60% comprises of macadamisation/bituminization which will be done after the first week of March 2021.

CEO directed the contractor to immediately increase the manpower and machinery deployed to ensure that the project is completed well within time. On the spot directions were issued to the Engineering staff for strict weekly monitoring of progress.

Dr. Abid was accompanied by Nand Kishore Gupta Project Manager, Rajinder Kumar Sharma Deputy Project Manager and other Engineering Staff of JTFRP and consultancies along with the representatives of contractors.

Earlier CEO ERA reviewed progress on major road projects of Jammu division including upgradation of Gulati to Shahadra Sharief Road in Rajouri, Devi Mai to Ohli Mai road in Reasi and bridges over Beatar Nallah in Pooch and Anji Nallah at Sukhal Ghati in Reasi. These Roads and Bridges sub-projects are being executed under component II of World Bank funded Project.

CEO passed strict instructions for weekly monitoring of all road sub projects and resolution of all outstanding issues in close coordination with the contractor to achieve immediate weekly progress.

Pertinent to mention that implementation of these sub projects has started this year after a hiatus of four years.