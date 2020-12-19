DDC chairs DLTFC, discusses modalities for COVID-19 Vaccination at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today chaired a District Level Task Force Committee (DTFC) meeting here to discuss the modalities for roll out of Phase- 1st COVID-19 Vaccination in the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on various aspects regarding the rollout of COVID -19 vaccine including Micro action plan of phase-1st, identification of vaccination sites, arrangements at vaccination sites including logistic, human resource, availability of doctors, ambulances, transportation of cold chain logistics and mock drill at block levels.

While introducing the plan for roll out of phase-1st COVID-19 vaccination drive, the CMO said that the vaccination shall be held in hospital setup and explained the process of reaching out and prioritization of the beneficiaries for Immunization drive.

It was informed that under Phase-1st COVID-19 vaccination plan, Health Care Workers and Aanganwadi Workers will be vaccinated as they are directly linked with the management of COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding identification of vaccination sites, the CMO informed that 94 locations have been identified including Sub Centers, PHCs, SDH and DH out of which 40 locations have accommodation as per guidelines.

The DC urged upon all the stakeholders to provide full cooperation to the Health Department for making the COVID- 19 vaccination drive successful.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ASP Ganderbal, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Dy. Chief Education Officer, BMOs and other officers.