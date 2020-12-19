Health Check up cum Awareness programme held at Kulgam; MVD recovers Rs.10k fine during Enforcement drive

Kulgam: A free Medical and Health Check up Cum Awareness programme was today held for Drivers of passenger vehicles at ARTO Office Complex, Kulgam

The programme was organised by the Assistant Regional Transport Office in collaboration with the Health Department, Kulgam.

During the programme a large number of Drivers (including Transporters) of various passenger vehicles participated and medical check-up including Eye, Sugar and BP etc. of Drivers was conducted by a team of Doctors and Para-medical staff provided by the concerned Chief Medical Officer office.

The ARTO Kulgam, Dr. Mohammad Zubair Lattoo impressed upon the Transporters/Drivers to ensure implementation of Motor Vehicles Act/Rules strictly so that road accidents may be minimised and precious human lives might be saved. He cautioned drivers to desist from over-speeding and promote usage of seat belts while driving.

The ARTO further stated that the main purpose of organising such camps is to ensure physical and mental fitness of drivers for ensuring safe driving on roads.

Later, MVD Kulgam headed by Motor Vehicle Inspector Akhter Mohiuddin conducted a vehicle checking drive to streamline vehicular movement in the district.

During the drive, more than 30 vehicles were challaned and an amount of Rs 10, 400 was recovered from offenders under various sections of Motor Vehicles Act whereas 10 vehicles were black listed.