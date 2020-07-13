Director Horticulture conducts field visit of Padder and Galhar

Kishtwar: As part of Kissan Pakhwada celebrations, a team headed by Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak today visited Paddar and Nagseni blocks of Kishtwar. He interacted with fruit growers at Karthai, panchayat Affani.

The farmers were briefed about the various schemes related to the development of horticulture sector in horticulture zones of Nagseni and Padder. They were told about the means through which they can double their income and avail benefits of various credit loan facilities like KCC.

The team educated the farmers about the potential of normal high density and ultra high density apple plantation schemes under the favourable temperate climatic conditions of the district Kishtwar vis a vis improvement in fruit production both in quality and quantity.

The highly advantageous profitable production of walnut of indigenous grafted varieties of walnut such as GL01, GL09 of Galhar and Padder were also discussed in the light of local terrain and topography.

At Karthai, the fruit growers demanded provision for the value addition of their fruits. The Director Horticulture Jammu assured them that a training camp in this regard would be conducted soon to train the local youth about the various preservative methods and skills which would facilitate and aid in employment generation.

Later, the team visited Galhar where PRIs and other stakeholders discussed about their demands in horticulture sector.

The team met the progressive farmers of Galhar and Padder, Seva Ram and Gussa Ram whose success stories have become inspiration for many others. Chief Horticulture Officer Dr.M Iqbal Baba also accompanied the team.