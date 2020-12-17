DPS Rajnagar Extension Ghaziabad organized Fitness Week

Ghaziabad: Delhi Public School, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad organized Fit India Week. In COVID times, the purpose of this event was to engage students staying at their home, to improve upon their physical and mental strength. The online program was arranged for students from Classes I- XI, who participated with great enthusiasm and showcased their flexibility and agility.

The Fit India week kick-started with students participating in different activities like dance, aerobics and Yoga. It was followed by a series of competitions such as advertisement writing, poster making, film making, quiz where students participated with zeal and displayed their talent. The Fit India movement is a national campaign which encourages people to be more active and fit in their regular lifestyle. The movement was flagged off by our honorable PM, Shri Narendra Modi. The virtual event was conducted as per the guidelines issued by CBSE. The school students also designed an advertisement on the theme ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’, and gave the message for taking care of the physical and mental well-being.

On this occasion, Ms. Pallavi Upadhyay, Principal of DPS Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad said, “Such activities greatly stimulate improvement towards physical and mental strength because these home-confinement times have been a major lifestyle change for all of us, specially the little ones. Students and teachers need a healthy break from the mundane routine, we will continue hosting such programs that let us improve the well-being of our dear students, and staff.”